Man found guilty of Milford, IA murder wants new trial

Christian Goyne-Yarns
By KUOO Radio
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) – A man convicted of fatally shooting a woman early last year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial.

According to KUOO Radio, online court documents show a motion for Christian Goyne-Yarns was filed by defense attorney Brendan Kelly on Dec. 30. The state, represented by Susan Krisko of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has filed a resistance.

A jury in Storm Lake last month convicted Goyne Yarns of first-degree murder in the shooting of Shelby Woizeschke. The trial was moved to Buena Vista county due to pre-trial publicity.

Currently, Goyne-Yarns is scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Dickinson County Courthouse. Whether this motion will affect that sentencing is unknown.

