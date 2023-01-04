Reports of heavy snowfall in parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some huge snowfall reports came in from this past storm system.

It was far northern and western Siouxland that got in on the biggest amounts with even higher totals northwest of the KTIV viewing area.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall totals:

23 NW O’Neill: 18.0

15N Atkinson: 15.0

7S Verdel: 14.4

Inman: 14.0

Tea: 13.0

Larchwood: 12.0

O’Neill: 11.0

3SW Yankton: 9.5

2SE Royal: 8.5

Verdigre: 8.0

Vermillion: 6.0

Crofton: 5.5

Elk Point: 5.5

Neligh: 5.5

Beresford: 4.5

Ponca: 4.0

Hull: 4.0

Spirit Lake: 4.0

1N Hospers: 3.5

Bloomfield: 3.4

Norfolk: 3.3

Hartington: 3.1

Spencer: 2.0

Ponca: 2.0

Pierce: 1.5

Wayne: 1.0

KTIV: .8

Ruthven: .5 snow (.61 of rain)

Mapleton: .5 snow (.60 rain)

Sac City: .5 snow (.30 rain)

Ida Grove: .3 snow (.98 rain)

Notable amounts in South Dakota outside the KTIV viewing area:

2N Lake Andes: 27.0

2NE Crooks: 22.0

Alexandria: 20.0

1S Armour: 20.0

Dell Rapids: 17.0

Sioux Falls: 12.2

