Sasse delivers final speech on U.S. Senate floor

Sen. Ben Sasse gave his farewell address on the Senate floor Tuesday.
By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV/WOWT) - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, delivered his final floor speech, this afternoon.

He used the remarks to talk about the future, and how he believes the optimists and the “doers” will help America become “a better version of itself”.

But, Sasse reserved part of his 30-minute speech to criticize the Senate, itself, explaining the founders never intended to create career politicians. “Here’s the good news our ears need to hear,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, (R) Nebraska. “Americans overwhelmingly don’t want power to be at the center of our shared experience. They don’t want a leftwing nanny state telling them how to live and they certainly don’t want a rightwing potentate to promise to crush our so-called domestic enemies. We want America to be America again.”

Sasse has accepted a job to be the next president of the University of Florida. He’ll officially resign January 8th.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen will select Sasse’s replacement to serve the next two years in office.

Click here to watch the entire floor speech.

