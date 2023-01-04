Snow chances to move out but a chill sticks around

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While light snow showers continued across the region today, we are on the backside of our storm system with a bit of sun to finally return.

Heading into tonight, the snow showers that are still around will be coming to an end with lows heading into the upper teens.

We’ll start Thursday with lots of clouds but finally see a little afternoon clearing with highs in the low to mid 20s with a northwest wind still around at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Plenty of clouds will be moving back on on Friday although highs will be a bit warmer heading into the upper 20s.

Saturday gets a bit cooler with highs in the low 20s and with lots of clouds, we can’t rule out a chance of a few flakes trying to fall in parts of the area.

Sunday will be partly cloudy as we try to push close to average with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Are there any more systems on the horizon for next week?

I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

