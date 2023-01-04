Storm Lake man arrested after robbery at local liquor store

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Storm Lake, Iowa liquor store.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 24-year-old Eh Lwe of Storm Lake has been charged with first-degree robbery, assault, going armed with intent and fifth-degree theft.

Lwe is accused of robbing Al’s Liquors the night of Jan. 1, 2023. Police were sent to the store at about 9:20 p.m. that night and spoke to an employee who was there at the time of the robbery. The employee told police a man, later identified as Lwe, entered the store, took out a firearm, held it to the employee’s head and moved him to the cash register. Lwe then reportedly took cash out of the register and fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported from the robbery.

A couple of days later on Jan. 3 Storm Lake police searched two local residences in connection to the robbery. Lwe was located at one of the residences and arrested. Police say several other people that were at one of the residences were detained for further investigation.

During the search, police say they found clothing allegedly worn by Lwe during the robbery, as well as cash and a black BB gun believed to be used during the incident. Police say they also located multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine and two firearms during the search.

Lwe was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and booked on a $37,300 bond. The robbery remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.