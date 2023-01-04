VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A person suffered only minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines, Iowa.

It happened Tuesday morning around 11:20 a.m. at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound.

In the video, a car slows to a stop as someone falls out of the passenger side door onto the roadway. Other vehicles, including a semi-truck, thankfully stopped as well.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said a backseat passenger tried climbing from the moving vehicle for some reason. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

