Around Siouxland: 41st Annual 12th Night Handbell Festival

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A longstanding and musical traditional will soon be happening in Sioux City.

On Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m., the 12th Night Handbell Festival will take place at Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University. This will be the event’s 41st year featuring a Siouxland handbell choir ringing out the Christmas Season with a free Christmas concert.

This year’s host is the Bell-issimo Bell Choir from the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City.

