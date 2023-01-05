Bandits bring back Bruno, CIF unveils playoff format

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Bandits are building what looks to be a phenomenal team, having brought back Damond Powell, Braden Meints, Brandon Sheperd, and not to mention they’ve brought in former top ten pick Justin Gilbert into the fold as well.

But none of those faces are as familiar as the latest signing as the boys in the bandanas have brought Bandit legend Fred Bruno back for another run. This season will be Bruno’s 12th in Sioux City.

The Wide Receiver is the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, all-purpose yards, points, touchdowns, kick return yards, kick return touchdowns, and has the single season record for kick return touchdowns with 6 in 2015.

The Wayne State product has won 3 championships in his time in Sioux City and is sure to be ready for his 4th as the Bandits get going in this upcoming season.

Speaking of championships, Champions Indoor Football has unveiled its playoff format for the 2023 season. Out of the 8 CIF teams 6 will make the playoffs. The top 2 seeds will receive a bye in the quarterfinals that will take place on June 3rd.

After each round teams will be reseeded and then play in the semifinals on the 10th of June and then wrap up the CIF season with the championship game on June 17th.

The Bandits kickoff their season on February 25th with an exhibition against the Tri-State Tridents kickoff is set for 7 pm at the Tyson Events Center.

