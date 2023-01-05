Company gets $2.5M to expand broadband in Dakota and Antelope Counties

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company has been given millions of dollars in funding to expand broadband services in rural areas.

According to a press release, NNTC will get $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, to expand into rural Dakota and Antelope Counties. NNTC, which is based out of Jackson, was one of fourteen Nebraska broadband providers to get state funding to expand services to Nebraskans who do not have access to faster broadband internet.

In Dakota County, NNTC plans to expand broadband through a 100% fiber connection south of Hubbard and west of Homer, connecting 76 homes to Fiber Fast Internet. The connection is to be buried throughout the 27 square miles of rugged terrain within the bluffs of the county.

Over in Antelope County, NNTC plans to install underground fiber north of Clearwater and south of Orchard and Royal to cover over 70 square miles of rural farmsteads and agriculture-based businesses. NNTC says 111 homes and businesses will have access to faster internet once this project is done.

“The Nebraska Broadband Bridge grant program is designed to help provide service to the most difficult (costly) locations in Nebraska, and we are excited to do our part in making sure every Nebraskan has great Internet service,” said NNTC GM/CEO Pat McElroy.

Both projects have an expected completion date of mid-2024.

