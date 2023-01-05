Farmers & vendors show off products & services at 39th Dakota Farm Show

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - The turn of the new year means the start of a new growing season for farmers. This week, they were able to see the latest and greatest agriculture technology at the Dakota Farm Show.

For the latter half of this week, both farmers and vendors have been showing off their new products and technologies at the Dakota Farm Show in the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The three-day show has been a tradition for almost 40 years and marks the kickoff of the upcoming growing season. This year, nearly 240 vendors from across the Midwest packed the Dome to show off their equipment and services.

“Farming, especially in the winter, can be a little bit isolating,” said John Riles, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Midwest Shows. “So, it’s good to get them all together. A lot of these companies are spaced all across the country and the upper Midwest here, so it’s good to just bring them to a central location. They can meet face to face, deal with any ordering issues they’ve got coming up. You know, there’s a lot of kind of pipeline issues going around right now in the equipment sector, and it’s good for them to kind of talk and plan and see where they’re going to be at for the upcoming planting season and growing season.”

For vendors, it’s a great opportunity to give people an up-close look at their products. This year was Te Pari Products’ first year at the Dakota Farm Show. It’s the livestock handling equipment manufacturer’s first year doing shows on a widespread level after previously advertising primarily online.

“It’s so hard to convey in photos and videos the difference of a product,” said Kurt Chellberg, Territory Manager for Te Pari Products. “So, if somebody can come here and actually put their hands on it, feel it, play with it, it’s just so much more powerful.”

Along with the vendors, they also feature seminars from the SDSU extension, and cap off the event on Friday by giving away a brand-new Ford F-150.

On Jan. 4 and 5 the show goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 6 it goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

