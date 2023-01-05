Forecasting to see some sunshine across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We started off the day with clouds and even some snow showers in our northern counties and towns. Temperatures are on the cooler side as they sit in the 20s and teens this morning. Wind chills are also in the single digits across much of Siouxland since wind is up to 20 miles per hour out of northwest.

Today highs will only get into the 20s across Siouxland with some low 30s possible in our southern counties and towns. The clouds from this morning will start to move out into eastern Siouxland where much of our sunshine will be in western parts of the region.

Heading towards the afternoon we will start to see most of the clouds start to breakup some especially for people that live east and along I-29. Unfortunately, far eastern Siouxland won’t see much sunshine today since clouds will be sticking around for them.

Tonight, we will see out temperatures fall into the single digits with our southern counties dropping into the low teens. Wind will be calmer out of the northwest. Clouds do make a return tonight which will cause some dense patchy fog to occur across much of Siouxland. We will be keeping a close eye on the fog development heading into tonight and Friday morning.

Once the fog lifts in the morning, Friday is looking to be a nice day. Highs will get into the mid to upper 20s with some low 30s across some spots in Siouxland. We will be mostly cloudy with a calm wind out of the east northwest.

The weekend isn’t looking to bad either. I will have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.