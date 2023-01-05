Jeremy Dumkrieger not seeking reelection for Woodbury County Democratic Party chair

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jeremy Dumkrieger, the current Chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, made the following statement regarding the upcoming WCDP Officer Elections

”Over the past six years as Chair, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a countless number of amazing people, received a world-class hands-on education in American politics, and fought on the right side of history in the fight against Donald Trump,” said Dumkrieger. “As we enter a new era, it is time for me to support a new chair with a new perspective. I will not be running for re-election for Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair.“

The Woodbury County Democratic Party Central Committee members will elect a new chair on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the biennial caucus. Dumkrieger was first elected in 2017 and served three, two-year terms.

