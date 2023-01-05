Man arrested for poisoning several neighborhood pets with antifreeze, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say a man has been arrested for poisoning neighborhood pets with antifreeze.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jeremy Gordon Stromwall on Wednesday on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty after a months-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it was first called to a residence on Dec. 2, 2022, regarding a cat that may have been poisoned.

Authorities said the pet owner advised them that his pet cat, named Mr. Cat, began acting sick and seizing the previous night. He took his pet to an animal hospital for treatment, but the animal died.

Further testing determined that the cat was likely poisoned, according to authorities. The pet owner told deputies that his dog, named Bella, had also died a couple of months earlier after experiencing similar symptoms.

Deputies said that another neighbor advised them that she had five of her cats die since October 2022 after experiencing similar symptoms.

According to the sheriff’s office, a forensic necropsy was performed on Mr. Cat where doctors determined the animal died from ethylene glycol intoxication, likely from ingesting antifreeze.

Authorities said a forensic necropsy was then performed on three other animals from the neighborhood who had recently died. Doctors said they found those animals also died from ethylene glycol poisoning.

Deputies said while they were in the neighborhood, they found a bowl of tuna that appeared to be mixed with antifreeze near Stromwall’s residence. A laboratory tested the tuna and determined that it had been mixed with antifreeze.

Agriculture Deputy Steven Struble said while the team was continuing their investigation, they received information that Stromwall had previously made statements about harming cats in the neighborhood by allegedly putting out tainted food to poison them.

On Dec. 22, 2022, a search warrant was executed on Stromwall’s residence and deputies said they located three containers of antifreeze, multiple cans of tuna and fish-flavored rat poison.

According to authorities, Stromwall was arrested in connection with the case and transported to the Marion County Jail.

“I am committed to investigating allegations of cruelty towards animals, including pets, livestock and working animals,” said Marion County Sheriff William “Billy” Woods. “I am proud of the work that my deputies did in this case and am happy we have gotten some justice.”

