Murders down in Sioux City; And some crimes you may have missed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Murder data released by the Sioux City Police Department shows Sioux City has experienced half the murders it did in 2020, and one fewer than in 2021.

The department tells us -- in 2022-- the city experienced three homicides, seven attempted murders, and 46 first degree-robberies. When we asked Sioux City Police Sgt. Tom Gill to pull us some crime statistics about 2022, even he was surprised by some of the incidents.

Take this one, for instance: A 14-year-old goes to sell marijuana vape cartridges to another suspect. That suspect robs him, forcing him to flee, and in the process, a dog is shot.

“He met the man got into the man’s vehicle, the man pulled a gun on him robbed him of the marijuana cartridges. When he got out of the vehicle, he got back in his own vehicle. And he was shot at by a second man that we believe was involved,” said Gill.

There were some random acts of violence. Take the stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart last December. In that case, a man was stabbed while sitting in his car.

“There was nothing he had done to provoke that stabbing, but that’s pretty rare. Usually, usually our violent crimes... it’s a robbery where someone comes into a store like the Check Into Cash or the Gunderson’s and holds a gun at somebody’s head,” said Gill.

You may recall the Check Into Cash robbery because the suspect was tied to other robberies in all three Siouxland states.

“And I think working together, we were able to get a vehicle description and a description of the suspect and then after he had robbed a bank and Salix, I believe it was, we were able to capture that individual,” said Gill.

Other notable crimes from last year include an attempted murder at Uncle Dave’s Bar and a first-degree robbery at Sarg’s Mini Mart. Police would like to remind the public that most crime isn’t random and that cases of innocent bystanders being harmed are rare.

Police have arrested a suspect in each of the murder cases, but the cases are still working through the court system.

In June of 2022, 32-year-old Katrina Barnes allegedly shot her boyfriend in the 500 block of 9th Street. Barnes is slated to stand trial on March 21st at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The other case involves 19-year-old Joseph Cruz of Sioux City. He’s accused of killing two people in the 1400 block of West 5th Street in October of last year. The trial date for Cruz’s case has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.