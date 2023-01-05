New blades, 8 tons of sand, a million dollars in diesel: How the county keeps rural roads open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For Woodbury County residents who don’t live in a city, the county’s secondary roads department plays a crucial role to help get residents to and from work and school.

The department has a huge task, doing one-seventh of the work just here in Woodbury County that the Iowa Department of Transportation does across the whole state.

One thing that might surprise you about riding in one of the trucks is just how quiet it is. The department uses a rubber blade instead of a steel one, not only is it more efficient but it’s much quieter.

“The life on these is better than the older steel blades we were doing and within the operator compartment, it’s a night and day difference between the noise you had with the steel blades hitting the pavement and the sound that the rubber blades make,” said Mark Nahra, the Woodbury County Engineer.

The secondary roads department is responsible for more than 1,000 miles of paved and gravel streets in Woodbury County. They take care of the roads that aren’t maintained by the state or local municipalities.

Gravel roads are plowed when more than three inches of snow falls, while paved roads can be plowed when measurable snow falls. For scale, even smaller trucks can carry up to 8 tons of salt and sand.

“You can be from fence road fence row, and not be able to tell where that road is underneath. So we have to give those operators the advantage of daylight to where they can see where they’re out on the road so that they can operate safely and nothing’s worse than a motor grader in the ditch,” said Nahra.

Road crews generally run from as early as 4 a.m. to as late as 5 p.m., focusing first on getting those essential businesses open just off of I-29, and then working on the school routes.

One of the biggest challenges for the roads department is the cost of diesel fuel. Nahra said the department generally spends about $600,000s for fuel. But this year, costs have ballooned to more than $1 million. He said the department has no choice but to pay the new average price of around $5 by the gallon.

“That was (at) $3 diesel. At $5 diesel we’re spending over a million dollars now per year. So that’s a $400,000 increase in our budget,” said Nahra.

The roads department budget will go before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

