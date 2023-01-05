Quieter weather settles in, but so do chances of fog

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sun finally returned today and helped start the process of a bit of melting even though temperatures stayed well shy of the 32-degree mark.

Lows tonight will will be close to average but it will come with increasing clouds and some areas of fog that will likely form with lows in the single digits.

Friday could start off with some of that fog in the region, especially in northern Siouxland.

But as we get into Friday afternoon we’ll try to see a little bit of sunshine with highs in the upper 20s with just a light east breeze.

More fog could form again on Friday night with lows near 10 degrees.

Conditions cool down some on us Saturday with highs only near 20 as we start with a lot of clouds although some sun will try to shine again by Saturday afternoon.

Better warming comes our way for the latter half of the weekend with highs on Saturday near 30 under partly cloudy skies.

Can we keep that warming trend going into next week?

I’ll take a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

