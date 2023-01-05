Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will

ODEBOLT, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have been arrested after they allegedly held a woman against her will in Sac County, Iowa.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Edwin Diaz, 34, and his girlfriend Amy Hartwig, 40, are charged with extortion, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.

Diaz and Hartwig are accused of holding a woman against her will on the morning of Jan. 4, 2023. The sheriff’s office says the two allegedly forced the woman to sign a piece of paper stating that drugs seized in an unrelated case involving Diaz were hers.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office searched Diaz and Hartwig’s home on Willow Street in Odebolt. During the search, law enforcement officials say they found evidence of the false imprisonment and extortion. They also reportedly found a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, injectable steroids, unknown pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Along with his other charges, Diaz is facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked in the Sac County Jail on an $11,300 bond while Hartwig’s is set at $6,300.

The investigation is ongoing and officials expect more charges to be filed.

