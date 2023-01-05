Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple juveniles, all 15 and younger, have been arrested by the Sioux City Police Department for various crimes that occurred in the last couple of weeks.

The SCPD says over the past seven weeks they have been investigating numerous burglaries that have happened at gas stations, vape shops and a gun shop. Those investigative efforts have led to at least nine juveniles being arrested

Police say two girls, ages 13 and 14, have been charged with a burglary at the Sarg’s Mini Mart at 2329 W. 2nd Street. That burglary was reported on Jan. 4, 2023.

Also, five boys between the ages of 12 and 15 have been charged in connection to a burglary at the Brew, located at 2026 Riverside Blvd. Police say the business was hit on Nov. 26, 2022, and again on Dec. 2, 2022.

Two other boys, both 14 years old, were arrested after five vehicles were reported stolen in Sioux City on Jan. 4, 2023. According to police, all of the stolen vehicles had the keys left in them. Those two boys have also been charged with burglaries at American Brothers in Arms, Chasing Clouds Vape, Kure Vape, Bacon Creek General Store and Select Mart.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say criminal charges will be filed against several others who were involved in this string of burglaries.

