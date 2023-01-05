Vacant Woodbury County supervisor’s seat will be filled by appointment, not special election

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A three-person committee will appoint a person to fill a vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

That vacancy was created, this week, when District 5 Supervisor Rocky De Witt submitted his resignation. De Witt resigned to take the Iowa Senate seat he won in the November general election.

During a meeting Wednesday afternoon, the committee, which made up of County Attorney James Loomis, County Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and County Auditor Pat Gill, voted to fill De Witt’s seat by appointment, and not by special election.

The committee opposed spending about $40,000 to conduct that special election to fill the remaining two years of De Witt’s term.

If residents gather enough signatures, they could petition for a special election.

The committee will update the appointment process at its next meeting on January 10th.

