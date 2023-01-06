Around Siouxland: MLK Birthday Celebration

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KTIV) - On Jan. 15 is Martin Lutheran King Jr.’s birthday, and the day after will be a celebration open to everyone in Sioux City.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, the NAACP Sioux City Chapter plans to hold a celebration at the First Congressional United Church, located at 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

High school students from the Sioux City Community School District will be represented in an MLK essay writing contest. Several guest speakers, such as School Board member Monique Scarlett and longtime civil rights advocate Richard Hayes, will be there.

There will also be an MLK Community Choir providing music.

