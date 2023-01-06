Authorities investigating fatal hit-and-run in Cherokee, IA

By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are looking into a fatal hit-and-run that happened back in late December.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the incident was reported at about 8:36 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022. Officers were sent to 5th and Willow Street where a man was reportedly hit while lying on the road. Police say they got reports that the man may have fallen off a bicycle.

The Cherokee Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating this incident. No other information has been released about the victim or the vehicle involved.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

