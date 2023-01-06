Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Difficult news to share regarding our Sports Director Brad Pautsch. His brain cancer is back.

On social media, Brad told family and friends that his cancer has returned, but always the optimist Brad said being cancer-free for over a year is pretty good.

Brad shared that the cancer is in a different place, which means the first treatment worked. The good news is Brad said he and his family have talked with doctors at the Mayo Clinic, and they have a plan to fight the cancer. They’ll use the same chemotherapy regimen he had before, but at a lower dose. And, he can do the treatment here in Sioux City

Brad, of course, appreciates all of the support that he’s received throughout his cancer battle, and says he needs your “good vibes” again.

Back on March 11, 2021, Brad was first diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He underwent surgery on March 15 to remove it. Brad reached his 1-year anniversary on March 11, 2022, and got the news that he was cancer free.

Brad has been working hard in his rehabilitation and speech therapy. While Brad has been off the air here at KTIV, he returned to covering Siouxland sports back in August providing highlights of football and basketball games with our Sportfource Extra crew.

Brad, we know you are strong, a true fighter and your KTIV family supports you and is with you on this next journey.

