ELC girls top Newell-Fonda, Mustangs get revenge in boys game

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

GBB

S.C. East 92 Fort Dodge 34 F

Pocahontas Area 63 Alta-Aurelia 35

Remsen St. Mary’s 52 Kingsley-Pierson 43 F

Sioux Center 57 MOC-FV 42 F

Estherville LC 61 Newell-Fonda 59 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59 Sheldon 28 F

Akron-Westfield 41 South O’Brien 27 F

Spencer 56 Spirit Lake 44 F

CMBB

Indiana 89 Iowa 91 F

South Dakota 62 North Dakota 60 F

South Dakota St 59 North Dakota St 65 F

Nebraska-Omaha 78 Western Ill 74 F

CWBB

North Dakota 67 South Dakota 79 F

North Dakota State 63 South Dakota State 94 F

BBB

S.C. East 75 Fort Dodge 34 F

Western Christian 73 Worthington 37 F

Newell-Fonda 83 Estherville LC 48 F

Emmetsburg 71 Okoboji 30 F

Akron-Westfield 35 South O’Brien 46 F

NBA

Boston 124 Dallas 95 F

LA Clippers 91 Denver 122 F

Utah 131 Houston 114 F

Memphis 123 Orlando 115 F

NHL

Nashville 5 Carolina 3 F

Washington 6 Columbus 2 F

NY Islanders 2 Edmonton 4 F

NY Rangers 4 Montreal 1 F

St. Louis 5 NJD 3 F

Arizona 2 Philadelphia 6 F

Seattle 5 Toronto 1 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

