ELC girls top Newell-Fonda, Mustangs get revenge in boys game
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
GBB
S.C. East 92 Fort Dodge 34 F
Pocahontas Area 63 Alta-Aurelia 35
Remsen St. Mary’s 52 Kingsley-Pierson 43 F
Sioux Center 57 MOC-FV 42 F
Estherville LC 61 Newell-Fonda 59 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59 Sheldon 28 F
Akron-Westfield 41 South O’Brien 27 F
Spencer 56 Spirit Lake 44 F
CMBB
Indiana 89 Iowa 91 F
South Dakota 62 North Dakota 60 F
South Dakota St 59 North Dakota St 65 F
Nebraska-Omaha 78 Western Ill 74 F
CWBB
North Dakota 67 South Dakota 79 F
North Dakota State 63 South Dakota State 94 F
BBB
S.C. East 75 Fort Dodge 34 F
Western Christian 73 Worthington 37 F
Newell-Fonda 83 Estherville LC 48 F
Emmetsburg 71 Okoboji 30 F
Akron-Westfield 35 South O’Brien 46 F
NBA
Boston 124 Dallas 95 F
LA Clippers 91 Denver 122 F
Utah 131 Houston 114 F
Memphis 123 Orlando 115 F
NHL
Nashville 5 Carolina 3 F
Washington 6 Columbus 2 F
NY Islanders 2 Edmonton 4 F
NY Rangers 4 Montreal 1 F
St. Louis 5 NJD 3 F
Arizona 2 Philadelphia 6 F
Seattle 5 Toronto 1 F
