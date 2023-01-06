Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old they say may be traveling with two people driving a vehicle with a Missouri license plate.

In a press release, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022.

She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, according to officials.

They may be driving a silver 1997 Oldsmobile, with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions for the people involved:

Fallon Wells

Age: 3

Height: 36 inches

Weight: 30 pounds

Eye: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Michelle Grady

Age: 54

Height: 5′10″

Weight: 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Monty Parkhurst

Age: 58

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 175 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown/Gray

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.

Law enforcement officials are looking for missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells. They say she may be with 54-year-old Michelle Grady (left) and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst (right). (Ringgold County Sheriff's Office)

