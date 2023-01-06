Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old they say may be traveling with two people driving a vehicle with a Missouri license plate.
In a press release, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022.
She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, according to officials.
They may be driving a silver 1997 Oldsmobile, with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.
The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions for the people involved:
Fallon Wells
- Age: 3
- Height: 36 inches
- Weight: 30 pounds
- Eye: Blue
- Hair: Blonde
Michelle Grady
- Age: 54
- Height: 5′10″
- Weight: 165 pounds
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Blonde
Monty Parkhurst
- Age: 58
- Height: 5′11″
- Weight: 175 pounds
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Brown/Gray
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.
