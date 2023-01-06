Fog to stay in the forecast for a couple more nights

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people in northern Siouxland woke up to some dense fog on Friday morning and that trend could continue for at least a couple more night.

Plenty of moisture in the low levels and a light wind tonight will make for more areas of fog developing with northern Siouxland likely seeing the most dense fog again with lows in the single digits.

That fog could linger into Saturday morning with a bit of clearing possible into the afternoon with highs much cooler in the upper teens to around 20.

Saturday night will give us another chance of fog development that could go into part of Sunday as well with highs on Sunday getting a bit warmer as we approach the low 30s.

Relatively quiet weather will stay with us early next week but could a chance of snow approach by later in the week?

I’ll take a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old located safe in Missouri

Latest News

Nick Forecast 1/6
Some chilly winter days ahead!
Future Track
Quieter weather settles in, but so do chances of fog
Future Track
Quieter weather settles in, but so do chances of fog
Forecasting to see some sunshine across Siouxland
Forecasting to see some sunshine across Siouxland