Fog to stay in the forecast for a couple more nights

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people in northern Siouxland woke up to some dense fog on Friday morning and that trend could continue for at least a couple more night.

Plenty of moisture in the low levels and a light wind tonight will make for more areas of fog developing with northern Siouxland likely seeing the most dense fog again with lows in the single digits.

That fog could linger into Saturday morning with a bit of clearing possible into the afternoon with highs much cooler in the upper teens to around 20.

Saturday night will give us another chance of fog development that could go into part of Sunday as well with highs on Sunday getting a bit warmer as we approach the low 30s.

Relatively quiet weather will stay with us early next week but could a chance of snow approach by later in the week?

