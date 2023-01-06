North Fork Area Transit to cease operations Friday, Norfolk officials respond

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - On Thursday, North Fork Area Transit announced it would be ceasing all of its services starting Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. unless financial sponsors can be located.

This announcement comes after the former director of North Fork Area Transit, Jeffrey Stewart, allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars of the nonprofit’s funds.

In response to this, the Norfolk mayor, city council and city administrator released the following joint statement.

“The circumstances of North Fork Area Transit’s current financial situation are unfortunate and maddening. The consequences of alleged fraud and mismanagement are now becoming very real to the system’s employees and users, those who have come to depend on the service. Concerned about losing rides, users are reaching out to us to tell their stories. We are hearing from families who rely on Transit to get kids to and from school, elderly and disabled folks who use it to get to medical appointments and employees who need the rides to get to work. “The system is suffering for the alleged theft by its former director, and it’s clear that significant management and restructuring reforms need to be made to ensure something like this can never happen again. In the meantime, it is in the community’s interest to continue transport services for our most vulnerable citizens. To that end, we are working with North Fork Area Transit’s mobility management team and community partners with the hope of continuing the most critical services during this period.”

In a press release, officials said the City of Norfolk does not own, operate or oversee North Fork Area Transit. The city has, however, contributed funding to the nonprofit organization on an annual basis for several years.

Last month, in an effort to help North Fork Area Transit meet payroll for its employees, the city council approved advancing the remainder of its financial obligation for this fiscal year.

