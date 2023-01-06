Sen. Joni Ernst visits American Popcorn Company

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was in Siouxland Friday taking a tour of American Popcorn Company. The company behind Jolly Time Popcorn.

Ernst said having Iowa manufacturing jobs in the community is important.

“This year in 2023, it is really important because we are working on the farm bill reauthorization. So not only is it important to visit a business but also hear some of the challenges that might be coming from the agricultural perspective,” said Ernst.

American Popcorn Company is a fourth-generational family business founded in 1914. They have seen the business expand over the years into heavy microwave popcorn sales, which is the production they showcased to Ernst.

“Not only did we grow a great deal a deal, but we turn from a grain handler into a food processor,” said America Popcorn Company President Garry Smith. “And there’s a big difference and now we’re handling not just popcorn, but we’re handling oils and flavorings and, and colorings in many, many ingredients.”

Smith said Ernst reached out to him and he was happy to showcase the factory to her.

“I, of course, love showing off the American Popcorn Company. So that was no problem. And so yeah, it was fun. And it’s, it’s fun for our employees to meet someone like Senator Ernst as well. And, of course, she’s so accessible to everybody,” said Smith.

The location has been important to Smith as he says being in the middle of the country has allowed the factory to be accessible and efficient.

