Sioux City Library kicks off ‘Internet for all Initiative’

By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Library kicked off its “Internet for all Initiative” Friday.

The library was one of fifteen libraries in the country to receive funding from this round of funding through the American Rescue Plan of 2021. With that funding, the library will be able to provide 900 tablets and Chromebook laptops, along with over 1,000 hotspots, for people to check out.

Helen Ridgon, the library’s director, said she hopes this program will help the older population who may not have access to the internet or computers.

“You know, we hope it’s a great boon to the community to our citizens and help bridge that digital divide still,” said Ridgon.

Chromebooks and tablets can be checked out for three months at a time; 5G hotspots are available for twelve months.

Equipment will be available to anyone 18 and older with a full-service library card.

For more information on getting a library card, click here.

