Some chilly winter days ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! Thankfully, we’ve got no snow in the near future and calm winds after the crazy weather we saw earlier this week. However, it’s going to be awfully chilly out there. This Friday, we’re expecting some patchy fog early before skies become mostly sunny. The high will only reach the mid 20s, but the wind will be calm, coming in at around 5 mph from the east-northeast.

The cloud cover will pick up in the evening, making way for a partly cloudy and cold night. Lows are expected to be in the single digits and low 10s, with a 5 mph wind coming in from the northeast.

Saturday will be another mostly sunny and chilly day. Highs are expected to top out only in the mid-to-high teens for most of Siouxland. However, the wind will continue to be calm, coming in from the north at around 5 mph.

The cloud cover will pick up once again Saturday evening, bringing in another partly cloudy and chilly night. Lows will be in the single digits across the viewing area, but the wind will still be calm, coming in at around 5 mph from the south.

Things will warm up just a tad on Sunday, with highs expected to reach the low 30s. It’ll be mostly sunny once again, and we’ll continue to see that light 5 mph wind coming in from the south.

We’ve got another partly cloudy night in store on Sunday as well, although the lows will be much closer to the average in the high teens. We’ll continue to see a few more calm days after that, before some snow works its way into the area towards the end of next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.