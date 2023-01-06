This year’s Mayor’s Youth Commission selected

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Sioux City teens took the oath to make a big difference in their community.

Recently, Grace Hodge was named “Mayor” of Sioux City’s Mayor’s Youth Commission. Adelaide Gasaway and Maria McGowan were named “Mayors Pro Tem” of the commission. It’s a big job for these teens, who have a big mission.

”The mission of the Mayor’s Youth Commission is to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities affecting the city’s youth,” said Grace Hodge, Mayor’s Youth Commission,” said Hodge.

The commission also has four very big goals for the future.

”The goals of the Mayor’s Youth Commission is to make a positive impact in their community and feel valued,” said Adelaide Gasaway, Mayor’s Youth Commission. “And, to help youth develop to their full potential.”

“To attend leadership sessions increase knowledge and skills,” said Maria McGowan, Mayor’s Youth Commission. “And, to participate in community service and activities feel they have made a positive contribution to society.”

The commission leadership will serve for the next year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.