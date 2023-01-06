This year’s Mayor’s Youth Commission selected

By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Sioux City teens took the oath to make a big difference in their community.

Recently, Grace Hodge was named “Mayor” of Sioux City’s Mayor’s Youth Commission. Adelaide Gasaway and Maria McGowan were named “Mayors Pro Tem” of the commission. It’s a big job for these teens, who have a big mission.

”The mission of the Mayor’s Youth Commission is to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities affecting the city’s youth,” said Grace Hodge, Mayor’s Youth Commission,” said Hodge.

The commission also has four very big goals for the future.

”The goals of the Mayor’s Youth Commission is to make a positive impact in their community and feel valued,” said Adelaide Gasaway, Mayor’s Youth Commission. “And, to help youth develop to their full potential.”

“To attend leadership sessions increase knowledge and skills,” said Maria McGowan, Mayor’s Youth Commission. “And, to participate in community service and activities feel they have made a positive contribution to society.”

The commission leadership will serve for the next year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Man found guilty of Milford, IA murder gets life in prison

Latest News

This year’s Mayor’s Youth Commission selected
This year’s Mayor’s Youth Commission selected
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old
Nick Forecast 1/6
Nick Forecast 1/6
Newell Fonda MEN AND WOMEN
Newell Fonda MEN AND WOMEN