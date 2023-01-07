Chilly night, pleasant start to the week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our lows this morning dropped into the single digits, and we can expect the same through the overnight hours tonight.

Tonight, lows are expected in the single digits. Part of Siouxland saw a bit of fog last night, and that will be the same for tonight. The denser fog will be in northeastern Siouxland.

We could see the fog linger into the morning hours Sunday, but skies should start to clear up as the day continues. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday night we could see a few more clouds in the region. Lows won’t be as cool, sitting in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be fairly calm, sitting around 5 mph out of the southwest.

Monday night lows will drop down into the lower teens.

Tuesday will be another quiet day. Highs will reach the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Wednesday we could see a few more clouds enter the area. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

