Dignitaries gather in Pierre Saturday for South Dakota Inaugural

The day begins with legislative member taking their oaths of office, followed by executives, which includes Governor Kristi Noem.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dignitaries, families and South Dakota residents will gather at the statehouse in Pierre Saturday for the state’s 2023 Inaugural ceremonies.

The day begins with legislative member taking their oaths of office, followed by statewide office holders, which includes Governor Kristi Noem.

Planning for the ceremony was done by an Inauguration Committee. It’s made up by roughly 40 people, who are all volunteers.

Saturday night, there are two balls. The Capitol Ball begins at 6:00 in the Capitol Rotunda. The Inaugural Ball begins at 8:00 at the Ramkota Hotel.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

