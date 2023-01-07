Iowa Congressmen Randy Feenstra issues statement after McCarthy was elected Speaker of House

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTIV) U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement today after U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 118th Congress.

“The American people entrusted Republicans with our new House majority to deliver real results for our country and our communities. With the election of Kevin McCarthy as our Speaker, we can now honor our Commitment to America by defunding President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents, securing our border, ending wasteful spending, and protecting our family farmers and producers. I am also encouraged that, under Speaker McCarthy, we have secured important reforms to prevent massive bills – like the recent $1.7 trillion government spending package that I opposed – from being written behind closed doors and passed in haste. I look forward to serving Iowans, rebuilding our economy, and delivering on our promises in the 118th Congress.”

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement after Kevin McCarthy was elected to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives:

“There is no one more qualified to lead House Republicans than Kevin. His hard work and clear vision earned us the majority, and his open-minded approach to leadership paved the way for an open and inclusive process for selecting a speaker. Governing can be messy – especially when you are committed to an open process – and I couldn’t be prouder of the way Kevin led us in these negotiations. I know the 118th Congress will be served well with Kevin at the helm, and every Member who is serious about being productive will have the chance to make their mark on the House agenda.”

