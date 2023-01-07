Iowa governor eases restrictions to make sure there are ample supplies of heating and vehicle fuels

Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds(WGEM)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2023.

The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.

