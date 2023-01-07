Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during a House committee hearing.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during a House committee hearing.

The committee told the Washington Post that 1,900 Social Security numbers belonging to people who visited the White House in December 2020 were “inadvertently” published without redaction.

According to The Dakota Scout, Noem’s legal team has issued a letter demanding more information about how the breach happened.

“My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law, What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?” Noem tweeted.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old located safe in Missouri

Latest News

The day begins with legislative member taking their oaths of office, followed by executives,...
Dignitaries gather in Pierre Saturday for South Dakota Inaugural
Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday told reporters “We’re going to make progress today; we’re going...
Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker
SportsFource Extra Week 4 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 4 Part 2