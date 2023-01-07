Public gets first look at $9M sports complex in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Sioux Center has opened up the American State Bank Dome to the public and is excited about the opportunities it will provide for the community.

The Dome, which was a $9 million project, is going to be used by both the city and Dordt University in a partnership sharing the building and operational costs.

Dordt University will be using the dome often for its sports games. The program’s athletic director Ross Douma believes it will be a great addition to the university.

“As far as Dordt Athletics is concerned this is something that really we believe will be sweeping, in terms of the robust and comprehensive programs that we are able to offer,” said Douma. “From a standpoint of safety, this obviously allows us the opportunity in football our two soccer teams and baseball and softball to engage in practice without getting injured.”

Sioux Center also looks at the Dome as a massive complement to the rest of the amenities in town. Hoping that the addition of the Dome will help bring people to Sioux Center, whether it be for recreation, a weekend of youth sports, or a new place to live.

“It’s certainly great for our citizens and our community members to be an offering for them,” said Douma. “But also a great destination and regional draw for people to come and move to Sioux Center so we see it as a great destination tourist attraction for our community we are certainly excited about that aspect as well.”

The Dome has walking and jogging memberships, three batting cages and will host an assortment of events. It’ll be open every day at 6 a.m. and will close based on the events being held Monday through Saturday

