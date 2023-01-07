Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy was hospitalized after a cruiser ended up in a creek and caught on fire.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Friday at roughly 10 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near Country Road N.

Allegedly, the driver fled and turned onto Country Road N before the deputy started a pursuit.

The deputy eventually lost the vehicle, which had lost control and rolled into a field.

The suspect's vehicle ended up rolled over in a field after the pursuit
The suspect's vehicle ended up rolled over in a field after the pursuit(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy then lost control of the cruiser and crashed into a creek before catching on fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had serious injuries and was treated at Saunders Medical Center before being sent to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for observation.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dustin Hayes of Prague, Neb., had minor injuries and was arrested. Hayes was sent to Saunders County Corrections after medical clearance.

Prague Fire and Rescue and Malmo Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating both crashes.

