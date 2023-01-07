SportsFource Extra: The Return From Winter Break

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school basketball is back in the full swing of things after some time off for the holiday break.

Siouxland teams were back in action hoping to continue their momentum from 2022 into 2023 as the basketball season continues on.

Final Scores:

Boys Basketball:

Hinton 61 Gehlen Catholic 78 F

S.C. West 50 Le Mars 31 F

Kingsley-Pierson 55 MVAOCOU 19 F

Newell-Fonda 92 Pocahontas Area 54 F

Westwood 56 Ridge View 63 F

Sioux Center 77 Sibley-Ocheyedan 41 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 46 Unity Christian 41 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 51 Winnebago 49 F

South O’Brien 58 MMCRU 36 F

Sioux Central 73 West Bend Mallard 50 F

Girls Basketball:

Hinton 69 Gehlen Catholic 35 F

Bishop Heelan 50 Harrisburg 40 F

MVAOCOU 51 Kingsley-Pierson 69 F

Okoboji 62 MOC-FV 61 F

Newell-Fonda 67 Pocahontas Area 47 F

Westwood 59 Ridge View 34 F

Le Mars 64 S.C. West 48 F

Sioux Center 51 Sibley-Ocheyedan 57 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 51 Unity Christian 69 F

Trinity Christian 50 West Sioux 53 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 41 Winnebago 24 F

Siouxland Christian 29 Woodbury Central 48 F

