2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old located safe in Missouri

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas...
Skepticism of proposed ceasefire marks Orthodox Christmas Eve in Ukraine
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Northwestern women use momentum to pick up back-to-back GPAC wins