Coffee & Purrs welcomes cats to the cafe

By Nick Reis
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s newest cat cafe, Coffee & Purrs, opened the doors to their coffee shop on Nebraska St. at the beginning of December.

This week, they welcomed their furry friends into the fold.

The Coffee & Purrs cat playroom opened their doors on Tuesday, but held their official grand opening on Saturday, where they held surprise giveaways and sold all drinks for $2 from 12-1 PM.

Staff say they’ve been very busy since the cats arrived.

The playroom features 11 cats from the Siouxland Humane Society, and so far, guests have been loving the experience.

”People just said that like all the cats are extremely nice,” said Megan Thompson, Owner & Manager of Coffee & Purrs. “That they’ve never been to a cat cafe where they’ve all been that nice. So, we got pretty lucky with that.”

During the week, the Coffee & Purrs coffee shop will open at 7, and the cat playroom will open at 10. Both will close at 6 PM. They’re also open from 9-6 on Saturdays and 11-3 on Sundays.

It costs $14 for an hour of playtime for adults, and $9 for kids under 10. All proceeds go right back towards the cats’ care.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old located safe in Missouri

Latest News

Coffee & Purrs Cats
Brody Damar Hamlin Connection
Brody Henningfeld gives a thumbs up after his father asks if he can hear him during his recovery.
A Sioux City family’s connection to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse
Those who were elected to statewide offices in South Dakota wait to be sworn in, alongside...
Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre