Coffee & Purrs welcomes cats to the cafe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s newest cat cafe, Coffee & Purrs, opened the doors to their coffee shop on Nebraska St. at the beginning of December.

This week, they welcomed their furry friends into the fold.

The Coffee & Purrs cat playroom opened their doors on Tuesday, but held their official grand opening on Saturday, where they held surprise giveaways and sold all drinks for $2 from 12-1 PM.

Staff say they’ve been very busy since the cats arrived.

The playroom features 11 cats from the Siouxland Humane Society, and so far, guests have been loving the experience.

”People just said that like all the cats are extremely nice,” said Megan Thompson, Owner & Manager of Coffee & Purrs. “That they’ve never been to a cat cafe where they’ve all been that nice. So, we got pretty lucky with that.”

During the week, the Coffee & Purrs coffee shop will open at 7, and the cat playroom will open at 10. Both will close at 6 PM. They’re also open from 9-6 on Saturdays and 11-3 on Sundays.

It costs $14 for an hour of playtime for adults, and $9 for kids under 10. All proceeds go right back towards the cats’ care.

