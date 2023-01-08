Defender men battle back from double-digit deficit, come up short to Jamestown

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - It is a busy weekend of college basketball, especially up in Sioux County where the Dordt Defenders have a weekend of back to back action.

The Defender men took the win over Hastings on Friday and look to continue their win streak as they hosted #9 Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Vis joined the 1,000 point club in the second half. Vis shot 13-of-15 from the field for a career-high 35 points. He also added six rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Defenders battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first half to lead briefly late in the game. The final outcome wasn’t determined until a late three from in front of the Dordt bench was offline at the horn.

Jamestown holds on for the win 93-90.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.