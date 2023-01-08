Defender men battle back from double-digit deficit, come up short to Jamestown

The Dordt Defenders huddle up before game time against Jamestown.
The Dordt Defenders huddle up before game time against Jamestown.
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - It is a busy weekend of college basketball, especially up in Sioux County where the Dordt Defenders have a weekend of back to back action.

The Defender men took the win over Hastings on Friday and look to continue their win streak as they hosted #9 Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Vis joined the 1,000 point club in the second half. Vis shot 13-of-15 from the field for a career-high 35 points. He also added six rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Defenders battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first half to lead briefly late in the game. The final outcome wasn’t determined until a late three from in front of the Dordt bench was offline at the horn.

Jamestown holds on for the win 93-90.

