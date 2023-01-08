Dordt women survive thriller with Jamestown to keep undefeated streak alive

Bailey Beckman and Karly Gustafson celebrate after taking the win over Jamestown.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders women’s basketball team hasn’t lost a game since finishing as runner ups in the 2022 NAIA National Championship game.

They would hope to keep their streak alive as they host Jamestown for a busy weekend of college basketball.

Starting in the third quarter, Jamestown with a lead over Dordt and they keep extending it as Audrey Rodakowski spins around for the layup and the 47-39 lead.

Dordt would keep the fight as they toss it cross court to McKenna Klecker who drains the corner three, and Macey Nielson is going to the line after the foul.

Faith Van Holland keeps things going as she drives up and takes the shot at the floater that bounces around before falling in. That makes it 49-47 Jamestown.

As time is winding down in the fourth, Bailey Beckman takes it around and throws up the jumper. Dordt now takes the 70-65 lead.

This one had folks on the edge of their seats. The game is tied at 70 with under 10 seconds to go. Faith Van Holland makes a pair of free throws for the 72-70 lead.

Dordt hangs on at the buzzer to remain undefeated taking the win 72-70.

The Defenders are now 10-0 in GPAC play, and 16-0 overall. Karly Gustafson finishes with 19 points and 10 boards, Bailey Beckman finishes with 16 points, and Janie Schoonhoven racks up 14 points.

