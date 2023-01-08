Milder pattern setting in for Siouxland this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a rather beautiful day across Siouxland on this Sunday with temperatures reaching up into the low 30s and mostly sunny skies across the area.

By tonight more fog that we have been experiencing in the last few days could be rolling back into our area, especially in northern portions of Siouxland, and temperatures dip down into the mid teens overnight.

Any lingering fog in the area should dissipate by mid-morning on Monday and a warm front moves through our area early in the morning which brings our afternoon highs to the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.

By tomorrow night, skies become partly cloudy, and temperatures fall into the mid teens.

Tuesday brings us more warm temperatures with highs returning to the mid 30s with continued partly cloudy skies and calm winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Skies turn to mostly cloudy by Tuesday night and winds shift becoming westerly overnight at 5 to 10 mph and lows are slightly warmer than previous night in the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into midweek on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 30s.

On Thursday we see slightly cooler conditions with afternoon highs getting into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

By Friday our sunshine returns to the area leaving mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s.

