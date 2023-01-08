Musketeers drop second-straight to Waterloo after battling to a shootout

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s an important weekend of hockey for the Sioux City Musketeers as they play three games in a row between Friday to Sunday.

After falling to Waterloo 4-2 on Friday, the Muskies get another shot on home ice Saturday evening.

Waterloo currently sits at third place in the Western Conference standing with the Musketeers at 4th place. The two are only separated by four points.

Musketeers were up 3-0 in the second period. Ryan Conmy would look to add to the lead as he gets the puck and tries to add another one, but it’s a save by Waterloo.

The second period would be full of chances for the Muskies. Ben Poitras would keep knocking as he gets the puck off the boards and goes flying up to take his chance, but it’s another big save by Waterloo.

The Black Hawks would make their comeback push in the third period as they fire a shot that actually bounces in off Myles Hilman up in front of the net to score the Black Hawks first goal of the night. The Musketeers still hold a 3-1 lead.

Later in the third, Waterloo goes on a power play and that would get their momentum going. Caden Brown fires the one timer that slides between the pads of Kochendorfer to make it 3-2.

Waterloo would go on to win in a shootout 4-3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 9 teens arrested after string of burglaries
A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near...
VIDEO: Iowa man falls out of car on interstate near Des Moines
Sac County Sheriff: Couple arrested for holding a woman against her will
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old located safe in Missouri

Latest News

Northwestern celebrates heading into a timeout in their win over Hastings
Northwestern women use momentum to pick up back-to-back GPAC wins
The Dordt Defenders huddle up before game time against Jamestown.
Defender men battle back from double-digit deficit, come up short to Jamestown
Bailey Beckman and Karly Gustafson celebrate after taking the win over Jamestown.
Dordt women survive thriller with Jamestown to keep undefeated streak alive
Brody Henningfeld gives a thumbs up after his father asks if he can hear him during his recovery.
A Sioux City family’s connection to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse