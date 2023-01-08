Musketeers drop second-straight to Waterloo after battling to a shootout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s an important weekend of hockey for the Sioux City Musketeers as they play three games in a row between Friday to Sunday.

After falling to Waterloo 4-2 on Friday, the Muskies get another shot on home ice Saturday evening.

Waterloo currently sits at third place in the Western Conference standing with the Musketeers at 4th place. The two are only separated by four points.

Musketeers were up 3-0 in the second period. Ryan Conmy would look to add to the lead as he gets the puck and tries to add another one, but it’s a save by Waterloo.

The second period would be full of chances for the Muskies. Ben Poitras would keep knocking as he gets the puck off the boards and goes flying up to take his chance, but it’s another big save by Waterloo.

The Black Hawks would make their comeback push in the third period as they fire a shot that actually bounces in off Myles Hilman up in front of the net to score the Black Hawks first goal of the night. The Musketeers still hold a 3-1 lead.

Later in the third, Waterloo goes on a power play and that would get their momentum going. Caden Brown fires the one timer that slides between the pads of Kochendorfer to make it 3-2.

Waterloo would go on to win in a shootout 4-3.

