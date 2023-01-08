Nebraska Farm Bureau satisfied with Right to Repair memorandum with John Deere

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Farm Bureau says it’s pleased with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere on Right to Repair.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the organization and John Deere signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Sunday during the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

AFBF says the MOU ensures that farmers and ranchers will have the right to repair their own farm equipment.

Right to Repair has been an ongoing issue between manufacturers and consumers across several industries. Proponents of Right to Repair say consumers should be allowed to repair their own equipment without needing to rely on the manufacturer.

Opponents say products such as phones, vehicles, and tractors have become far more complex and user safety should be considered before consumers try to repair their equipment.

John Deere was at the center of controversy last year when some farmer organizations claimed the company was participating in deceiving practices when it came to repairs. They alleged John Deere used complicated designs, had license agreements that restricted user repair, and other practices.

The new MOU addresses the issue.

“AFBF is pleased to announce this agreement with John Deere. It addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

AFBF argues that a farmer’s equipment is a large and costly investment, and the ability to repair that equipment without issue is a necessity.

“A piece of equipment is a major investment. Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs. The MOU commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed to grow the food, fuel, and fiber America’s families rely on.”

In the MOU, John Deere says it will commit to engaging with farmers and equipment dealers to fix issues. According to AFBF, the MOU formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as manuals. Farmers will be allowed to purchase diagnostic tools from John Deere directly. They can also get assistance from manufacturers when ordering parts and products.

John Deere will also meet with AFBF at least twice a year to evaluate progress.

“This agreement reaffirms the longstanding commitment Deere has made to ensure our customers have the diagnostic tools and information they need to make many repairs to their machines,” said David Gilmore, the John Deere Senior Vice President of Ag & Turf Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to working alongside the American Farm Bureau and our customers in the months and years ahead to ensure farmers continue to have the tools and resources to diagnose, maintain and repair their equipment.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) says the new MOU is the culmination of several years of discussions.

“Farmers and ranchers need to have the ability to purchase what they need at a reasonable rate to get their equipment up and running or have the option of turning to an independent technician,” said NEFB President Mark McHargue. “This MOU creates an official agreement that clearly sets parameters and creates a mechanism to resolve issues as they arise.”

McHargue adds that the MOU with John Deere reduces the need for legislation on the matter.

“Farmers don’t want access to the computer programming. They simply want to be able to diagnose and fix the problem so they can get their equipment back to the fields. By working with John Deere and American Farm Bureau, the need for legislative or regulatory action on the right to repair issue will be mitigated.”

The AFBF and NEFB add that the MOU with John Deere can also serve as a model for other manufacturers. The MOU is effective immediately.

Read the full Memorandum of Understanding

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.