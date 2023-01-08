Northwestern women use momentum to pick up back-to-back GPAC wins

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Northwestern Athletic Department) - The Northwestern College women’s basketball team (12-3, 7-3 GPAC) picked up their second-straight win in the new year, downing the Hastings College Broncos (8-8, 4-6 GPAC) in back-to-back days of Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) action Saturday afternoon inside the Bultman Center.

“Today was a good team win against a feisty Hastings teams,” said head coach Kristin Rotert. “Tough night for us shooting the ball but we were able to generate a lot of great looks and dominated the boards.”

The Broncos jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead thanks to back-to-back three-pointers. Payton Beckman (Fr., Panora, Iowa) put Northwestern on the board with a three of her own, creating a spark off the bench. Hastings would push their early lead up to seven points and would take a 14-8 lead after the first quarter of play.

With 6:48 left in the second quarter, Hastings hit a three thanks to Allison Bauer, putting them up 17-9. It was then when Northwestern stepped it up, turned up the defensive effort and started scoring. Using a 14-0 run to sprint into the 23-17 lead, thanks to four points and a pair of boards from Lexie Van Kekerix (So., Rock Valley, Iowa). The Red Raiders would ride a 17-5 run into the locker room, in part due to Hastings 6+ minute cold streak, leading 26-19 at the half. Beckman led all scorers with nine points at the break.

Out of the break, Northwestern would push their lead up to nine points at 31-22 thanks to seven-straight points, all coming from Taylor VanderVelde (Sr., Sioux Falls, S.D.). The Broncos would then cut the lead down to five, but Northwestern would keep them at arms length the rest of the quarter. Heading into the final frame, NWC led 40-34.

The Red Raiders would flirt with a double digit lead multiple times in the final quarter, leading by as much as 11 with four minutes left. A late Hastings rally would see them cut that lead to as low as four points, but a clutch three from Van Kekerix would seal the deal with a minute and a half left on the clock. Northwestern would go on to win their second-straight game in as many days, downing the Broncos 58-53.

