A Sioux City family’s connection to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The whole world watched in shock last Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, for one Siouxland family, the situation caused flashbacks of a similar incident with their own son.

Back in fall of 2020, Thomas Foxhoven and Sheila Henningfeld were on their way to Memorial Field to watch their son, Brody, and West Middle School’s football game against Bishop Heelan. They were running a few minutes late after Thomas got out of work later than expected, but what they never could’ve expected was what they saw when they arrived.

“When we got there, they were already working on Brody,” said Foxhoven. “There was everybody around the field giving him CPR at the time, because he did collapse after one of the first plays of the game.”

Brody was rushed to Unity Point St. Luke’s, and later sent to Omaha where he underwent a series of tests. It was determined there that Brody had a condition called CPVT.

“The heart gets in such a really fast rhythm that it pretty much flutters so fast that it flat out stops,” said Foxhoven.

So, when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field live on Monday Night Football, it hit extra close to home for Brody and his family.

“It was just Deja vu all over again,” said Foxhoven. “Sheila and I, we looked at each other, and I believe we both had a tear running down our face because it was just, again, like we were looking in a mirror and seeing what happened with Brody 2 years ago, all over again.”

Since then, they’ve been monitoring Damar’s situation closely, hoping for a miracle. They’ve already noticed similarities between Brody and Damar’s treatment process...

“Just like with Damar, they put him under, intubated him,” said Sheila. “And they slowly brought him out. It took about 3 times.”

And their recovery.

“It’s amazing to see his overall recovery process,” said Brody. “His improvement, just getting better every day. I really believe that miracles do happen to everybody.”

“We are ecstatic to see Damar Hamlin coming out of it,” said Foxhoven. “We’ve had similar instances when Brody came about. When they were taking him out of sedation, and I have a picture on my phone here that, we’re asking Brody questions and I say, ‘buddy, can you hear me? How are you doing? Can you give me a thumbs up?’ And he was able to do the thumbs up. It was just like a huge sigh of relief that, you know, Brody’s going to be 100% ok.”

Foxhoven has an important message for anyone worried about being in a similar situation.

“I think the number one thing I think we can all agree on would be to become CPR trained at any chance you can.”

And Brody and his father have a message for medical staff like those who helped him and Damar through these scary incidents.

“The people, the medical staff for Buffalo and Cincinnati, are truly heroes,” said Brody. “And I just want everybody to know that Damar was helped by some amazing people.”

“He was in that football field, Memorial Field, that night, surrounded by all his heroes and guardian angels that were able to come down and bring our Brody back to us,” said Foxhoven. “So, it’s amazing. God works in powerful ways, and we’re truly blessed.”

Brody is doing much better since the frightening incident. He’s now a freshman at West High School, gets checkups once a year to monitor his heart, and has taken up playing the guitar.

