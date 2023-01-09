CNOS expands specialties, now offering occupational medicine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you get hurt on the job, you have a new option for healthcare.

CNOS is expanding its services to provide occupational medicine. The services will vary, including injury care, specialty physicals, and OSHA-required regulatory exams. By bringing on Dr. Douglas Martin and Sarah Plueger, a physician assistant, the goal is to make it the best occupational health program in the area.

”What we’re trying to do here is, we’re trying to improve upon the Occupational Health Program in the community, make it more of a streamlined type of a situation, trying to provide basically all the services in one organization if you will. So hopefully that’ll make it more convenient, not only for the injured workers, the patients but also for the businesses in the community,” said Dr. Doug Martin, occupation medicine at CNOS.

Dr. Martin serves as the current president of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

CNOS recently acquired the Midlands clinic and is soon opening its new imaging center. Adding occupational health was just another way it says it can better serve the community.

”The mission of CNOS is improving health. And as we look to continue to do that in the community, we don’t see any other better way than the economic impact that a potentially injured worker can have. And so for us to get those injured workers back safely and efficiently as possible really gives back to the community in that way as well,” said Nolan Lubarski, CNOS’ CEO.

Dr. Martin will be at the Dakota Dunes clinic, while Plueger will work out of the three Sioux City clinics.

