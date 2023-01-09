Coaches Corner: Dordt’s Bill Harmsen discusses what makes this undefeated Defenders team special

Dordt women's basketball head coach Bill Harmsen joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to discuss the...
Dordt women's basketball head coach Bill Harmsen joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to discuss the Defenders undefeated run in the first half of the season.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - “Our team has been highly motivated,” said head coach Bill Harmsen.

That’s what Dordt women’s basketball head coach Bill Harmsen had to say when asked about the team’s undefeated run since finishing as runner ups in the NAIA National Championship game to Thomas More.

The Defender women are averaging 80.2 points per game and have continued to run undefeated at 16-0 overall, and 10-0 in conference play. As GPAC play continues to heat up, the Defenders have continued to thrive with each player contributing a unique role on the court.

Coach Harmsen joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to discuss how the team has continued to take exciting wins, to discuss what it is that will make this year’s team memorable, to talk how his team continues to regroup each week, and to share more about his memorable coaching moments dating back to his time at Western Christian.

