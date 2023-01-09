Estherville, IA man charged with assault, attempted murder

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Joseph Myers is facing ten total charges, including attempted murder, false imprisonment, assault and child endangerment. These charges come from a reported assault on Thursday, Jan. 5 where Myers allegedly attacked his girlfriend Delma Diaz.

KUOO Radio says officers were sent to Myers’s Estherville residence after Delma Diaz’s sister called the Estherville Police Department claiming she was on the phone with Delma - who lived at Myers’s residence - when the line went dead.

Authorities say when police got to the residence and tried to make contact with those inside, it was Myers who came to the door. Myers reportedly refused to let police inside and got into a fight with officers. Court documents say one of the officers received minor injuries to their nose, lip and left ear, while the other got a scratch on his left cheek. Eventually, the officers were able to take Myers into custody and book him into the Emmet County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Documents state Myers is accused of assaulting Diaz until she was almost unconscious. During the assault, Myers allegedly threatened Diaz, saying he was going to kill her before killing himself.

After this threat, Myers reportedly went to his bedroom to get a knife, but went downstairs after learning police officers had arrived at his residence. Documents state Diaz “was in fear that without law enforcement arrival the Defendant (Myers) would have killed her.” Documents also state that Diaz’s son was in the house during the alleged assault.

